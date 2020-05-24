Rose T. Schultz, age 97, of Franklin Park, passed away on Wednesday May 13th, 2020. She was born June 18th, 1922 in Chicago, a daughter of the late Vincenzo (James) and Philomena Mancini. Rose grew up in Chicago and married John Schultz on April 26th, 1941. They were married for 62 years and had 4 children together. Family was everything to Rose. She loved to host gatherings and was an excellent cook. Rose was preceded in death by her husband John, sister Ann, brother Louis, son in law Ralph and grandson Kenneth. She proudly lived on her own at her residence in Franklin Park until she was 94 and then moved to Central Baptist Village Assisted Living Facility in Norridge. Rose was an excellent singer and fluent in Italian. She loved to sing for the other residents at Central Baptist and enjoyed crafts, bingo and visits from her extended family. Rose is survived by her three daughters: Diane Anetsberger, Darlene (Bill) Freeman, Nancy (John) Moroney and son James (Susan) Schultz. She was also especially close to niece Debra (Dean) Chedgy. She had 8 grandchildren: Karen (Dan) Fitzpatrick, William (Judy) Freeman, John (Mary) Anetsberger, Daniel (Laura) Freeman, James (Vicki) Killinger, Kenneth Killinger (deceased), James (Heather) Schultz and John Moroney. She also had 13 great grandchildren that she enjoyed as well. Rose leaves behind many other family members and friends who will miss her dearly. Rose's family plans to hold a celebration of her life at a later date to be announced.