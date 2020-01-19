|
|
Rose Terese Nugent, age 92 of Chicago, IL, passed away on January 14, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Henry Lawrence Blim Jr. and Isabel Catherine Shannon on Oct 15, 1927, in Cook County, Chicago, Illinois. She attended the Notre Dame High School for Girls and is a graduate of the St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing and worked at St Joseph's Hospital.
Rose was predeceased by her loving husband of 40 years, Girard Charles Nugent; she was also predeceased by her sisters Isabell Driscoll, Mary Blim, Gertrude Blim and her brother Henry Blim.
She is survived by her sons Patrick (Carolyn), Allen, TX, James (Suzanne), Lake Como, NJ, Kevin (Olga), Lombard, IL and her daughters Mary (the late Kirk) Contento (Oak Lawn, IL), Maureen Brogni (Arlington Heights, IL) and Kathy (Brent) Paxton, Zion, IL. She is also survived by her ten grand children Heather Kremer (Little Elm, TX), Steven Nugent (McKinney, TX), Joseph Nugent (Portland, OR), Alexandra Nugent (Brooklyn, NY), Alyssa Contento, Anthony and Colleen Brogni, Samuel, Zachery and Zoe Paxton. She also enjoyed five great grand children Skyler and Brenden Nugent, Carley, Andy, and Ryleigh Kremer.
Rose, who always smiled, made friends wherever she went while staying very strong in her faith and her love for our Lord. During her retirement she pursued her love of art and enjoyed it's relaxation and the joy it brought to others; but also enjoyed her travel within the states, Europe and her lifelong friends.
Visitation Sunday, January 19, 2020, 4:00 pm to 8:00 PM at Drake & Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, January 20, 2020, 9:00 am at St. Gertrude Church, 1420 W. Granville Ave., Chicago, IL. 60660. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carmelite Monastery, 49 Mount Carmel Road, Santa Fe, NM, 87505-0352, or , Memorial and Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142, https://www.stjude.org/donate/. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Evanston, Il. Info: 773-561-6874
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020