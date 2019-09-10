|
|
Rose Traina nee LaSusa, 93; Beloved wife of the late Russell; Loving mother of Michael (Michele) and Michele (Mike) Nelson; Loving daughter of the late Matthew and the late Mary LaSusa; loved grandmother of Matt Traina, Jennifer (Andrew) Ferworn, Delora and Mary Nelson; Dear sister of the late Francis (James) Hutchens, Samuel (Kathleen) LaSusa and Mell (the late Julio Tiritilli). She also leaves behind a host of loving in-laws and many nieces and nephews. Rosie grew up in the "old neighborhood" on Mohawk Street. She was an excellent cook and loved to entertain and gamble. Rose was a friend to everyone she met and will be dearly missed by all that knew her. Visitation Wednesday Sept. 11th from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral service begins Thursday at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home proceeding to St. Eugene Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 10, 2019