|
|
nee Morano, beloved wife of the late Stanley. Loving mother of John (the late Gloria) Petrosky. Preceeded in death by many brothers and sisters. Devoted aunt, great aunt and great-great aunt of many. Visitation Tuesday 3 - 9 pm and Wednesday 8:30 am until 10 am chapel service at Vandenberg Funeral Home, 17248 Harlem Ave.,Tinley Park. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Palos Health Hospice, 15295 East 127th Street, Lemont IL 60439 would be appreciated. For service information 708-532-1635
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 20, 2019