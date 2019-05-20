Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 532-1635
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Papa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose v. Papa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose v. Papa Obituary
nee Morano, beloved wife of the late Stanley. Loving mother of John (the late Gloria) Petrosky. Preceeded in death by many brothers and sisters. Devoted aunt, great aunt and great-great aunt of many. Visitation Tuesday 3 - 9 pm and Wednesday 8:30 am until 10 am chapel service at Vandenberg Funeral Home, 17248 Harlem Ave.,Tinley Park. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Palos Health Hospice, 15295 East 127th Street, Lemont IL 60439 would be appreciated. For service information 708-532-1635
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now