Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Lake View Presbyterian Church
716 W. Addison St.
Chicago, IL
More Obituaries for Rose Stortzman
Rose Violet Stortzman

Rose Violet Stortzman Obituary
Rose Stortzman, 91, passed away October 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Stortzman. Sister of Antoinette "Daisy" (the late Fred) Braucher and Paul (the late Anne) Genova, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. Preceded in death by Margaret and Joseph Genova; siblings Carmella, Elaine, and Vincent (Sally) Genova and Mary (Alfred) Caniglia; in-laws John and Anna (nee Lukowicz) Stortzman; and sisters-in-law Alice and Bernice Stortzman, along with their step-family members. Memorial Service Sat., February 8, 2020 at 11am, Lake View Presbyterian Church, 716 W. Addison St., Chicago, IL 60613, followed by a church luncheon. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020
