|
|
Rose A. Zambuto, of Chicago, age 87, born July 18, 1932, at rest Friday, February 21, 2020. Dear daughter of the late Carmelo and Francesca Zambuto, nee Farruggia. Beloved sister of the late John, the late Frank (the late Eleanor), the late Angelo (Antoinette), the late Joseph Zambuto, and Nora (the late Nicholas) Zec. Most cherished aunt and godmother of Linda Zec and Carol Zambuto. Loved by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Thank you for everything, Auntie Rose. We will love you forever. Visitation on March 7 from 9-11 am at Oehler Funeral Home at 2099 Miner St. Des Plaines, followed by services at All Saint Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum at 700 N River Rd, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Rose A. Zambuto to The Foundation of the ASNR are appreciated. https://foundation.asnr.org/page/donate.
For more information go to OehlerFuneralHome.com or call (847) 824-5155.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020