Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Rose Zussman Obituary
Rose Zussman, Age 102. Loving wife of the late Jack Zussman. Devoted mother of Eleanor (the late Donald) Kirshner, Lynn (the late Harold) Leftwich and Wendy (Jack) Groner. Proud Nonny of Michael (Shani), Sherry (Harry), Terri (Andrew), Susan (Jeremy), Julie (Tim), Brad (Emily), Drew (Katie) and Lauren (Raymond). Fond great grandmother and great great grandmother to many. Dear sister of the late Gertrude Fortish and Leo FInkelstein. Service Monday 12PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd. (at Niles Center Road) Skokie, Illinois. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the , 225 N Michigan Ave , Ste 1200, Chicago, IL 60601 would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2019
