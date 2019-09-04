Home

Roseann J. Johnson


1935 - 2019
Roseann J. Johnson Obituary
Devoted wife of the late Thomas; Loving mother of Jim (Trish), Dana Kleist, and Julie Johnson; Proud grandma of Madeline, Tom, Timmy, Julie, Tommy, and Jimmy; Very proud great-grandma of Emma; Dear sister of the late Edward (Petra) Buettner; Fond aunt, sister-in-law, and friend to many; Visitation Thursday 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass 11:30 a.m. at Most Holy Redeemer Church, 96th & Lawndale Ave., Evergreen Park; Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; in lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, www.misericordia.org would be appreciated; For Funeral Info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
