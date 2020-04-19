|
|
Roseann J. O'Reilly nee Gutrich; Beloved wife of the late Bernard Leo (Ret. CPD); Loving mother of Mary Ann (Peter M.D.) Palermo, Bernie D.D.S. (Kathy), Christine (Greg) O'Reilly-Riordan, Eileen (Dave) Womac, Tim (Sheri), and Karen (Bill) Manning; Proud nonnie of Kevin, Dan, Bryan, Nora, Bradley (Ashley), Andrew (Emily), Kaitlyn, Allison, Hayley (fiancé Michael), Brendan, Nick (Janine), Ben, Brendan, Natalie, Leo, Nathan, Luke, Owen, and Emma Lou; Dear sister of Mary Lou (Mike) Shanahan and the late Francis Gutrich, and "Sis" of Larry (Kathy) Scannell; Fond sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many; In lieu of flowers, the offering of Masses would be appreciated; Funeral Services will be held privately; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; A Celebration of Life, in honor of Roseann, will take place at a later date; Arrangements have been entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge; For info: 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020