Roseanne T. Meyer, age 77, beloved wife of John Meyer; loving mother of Mary Ann (Saj) Saiyed and Nicole (Rick) Pulciani; dear grandma of Sara, Dominic, Nica, Jasmine and Luca. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 P.M. Funeral Thursday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Elizabeth Seton Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708-429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019