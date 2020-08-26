1/1
Roselle Hechter
Roselle Hechter, nee Redman, beloved wife of the late Raymond H. Hechter, M.D. for 56 wonderful years; cherished mother of Mark Hechter, and Teri Hampton; loving grandmother of Troy and Blake Hampton; devoted daughter of the late Samuel and Dorothy and daughter-in-law of the late Iser and Ester; dearest sister of the late Sherlee (the late Albert) Siegel, and Norvil (Pat) Redman and sister-in-law of Marshall (Joan) Hechter; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews and treasured friend. Service and shiva private. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association (heart.org) or the Kidney Foundation (kidney.org). To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: 847.255.3520 or www.shalom2.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
