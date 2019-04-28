Rosemarie A. Wallburg, 81, of North Granby, CT, formerly of Naperville, beloved wife of the late Charles Wallburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Parkway Pavilion in Enfield, CT. Born in Chicago to the late Frank and Anna (Czerwiec) Kizior, she lived most of her life in the various suburbs of Chicago before moving to CT in 2015. Rosemarie was a member of St. Joseph Church in Addison and was an avid Elvis fan. She attended many of his concerts and even took her son to see him. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her son Michael Wallburg and his girlfriend Leesa Contreras; her grandchildren Clint, Taylor and Grant Wallburg, a special friend Owen Contreras; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband she was predeceased by her brothers, Stanley (Jean) and Jerry (Rosemary) Kizior, and her sisters, Sophie (Joe) Salavitch and Elizabeth (Clarence) Marek. A memorial mass will be held at St. Joseph Church in Addison, IL followed by Christian burial in Queen of Heaven Cemetery on June 29. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary