Rosemarie Alexander
Rosemarie Alexander Obituary
Rosemarie Alexander, nee Fedorski, of Schaumburg, age 69. Beloved wife of Dan Alexander; loving mother of Lisa (Gus) Livas and Gina Alexander; proud grandmother of Nikoleta and Dimitri Livas; dear sister of Louis (Pat) Fedorski; fond aunt of many. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Mater Christi Church, 2431 S. 10th Ave., North Riverside. Interment private. Please omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019
