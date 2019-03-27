|
RoseMarie Ann Austera (Nee Czerniak) age 88 of Beecher, Illinois passed away on March 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Marvin (2012). Loving mother of Joseph (Late Elsa) Austera, Susan (Michael) Stewart, Jill (Terry) Koehler and Lynn (Charles) Davison. Cherished Grandmother of 11 and Great Grandmother of 8. Dear sister of Stephen Malik Jr. Family and friends to meet on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois for a 12 noon committal service. Arrangements entrusted to Beecher Funeral Home Info:(708) 946-6000. Beecherfuneralhome.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019