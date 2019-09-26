Home

Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, Wheaton Franciscan Sisters
Wheaton, IL
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, Wheaton Franciscan Sisters
Wheaton, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, Wheaton Franciscan Sisters
Wheaton, IL
Sister Rosemarie Burian


1936 - 2019
Sister Rosemarie Burian Obituary
Sister Rosemarie Burian, OSF. 1936-2019, a Wheaton Franciscan Sister

Sister Rosemarie Burian, OSF, was born on May 18, 1936, in Chicago, IL, to James and Margaret (Meskowski) Burian. She died peacefully and with quiet dignity on Sunday, September 22, 2019. As a young woman she served as an elementary school teacher and as a Montessori teacher. She worked in

Catholic parishes as Director of religious education and as a pastoral associate. Later she served as hospital chaplain. In 1982, she founded the Bethlehem Food Center in Carol Stream, IL, that grew beyond her imagining into the Northern Illinois Food Bank. Rosemarie became an accomplished scholar

with a B.A. in English, M.A. in Religious Education and a Doctorate in Ministry. She later shifted her focus of learning and ministry to Healing Touch Practice and Spiritual Direction. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. (a Memory Service will take place at 4:00 p.m.) at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, Wheaton Franciscan Sisters, Wheaton, IL 60187. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, Wheaton Franciscan Sisters, Wheaton, IL 60187.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 26, 2019
