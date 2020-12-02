Rosemarie Catherine Kash, nee Wirch, age 85; beloved wife of the late Francis T. Kash; loving mother of Gregory, Kimberly, Scott, and Jeffrey Kash; cherished grandmother of Ashley, Lauren, and Kelsey Kash; fond aunt and friend to many. Private Visitation Thursday, December 3rd, at Sullivan Funeral Home in Hinsdale. Private Family Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the, Alzheimer's Association
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
are appreciated.
