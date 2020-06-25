Rosemarie D. Steinbrecher, age 95 of Brookfield, IL, formerly of Riverside, IL at rest Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Cantata Assisted Living, Brookfield, IL. Born April 21, 1925 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Charles and Bessie Diblik. Beloved wife to the late Wilson; loving mother of the late Thomas (Sandra), Ted (Marilyn), and Mark (Judith); cherished grandma of Sarah (Jack), Jessica, Gelsey (Scott), Andrew, Hannah, Mark, Aaron (Bridgett), and Otto; dear great-grandmother of Isabelle and Caroline; fond sister of the late Charlotte Bedi. She was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church, Riverside, IL since 1954. She volunteered and supported the church though many different opportunities. Rosemarie was a pioneer in the insurance industry becoming one of the first women in the country to become an agent for State Farm in 1979. She was proud of her accomplishments and earned many prestigious awards. She was an advocate for women's rights. Most of all, Rosemarie will be remembered for her love of family, friends, travel, and the arts. She traveled the world with her best friend and husband of 68 years, Wilson. Later in life, she was his supportive and primary caregiver. She adored her grandchildren and was a trusted confidante. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Ascension Lutheran Church, 400 Nuttall Road, Riverside, IL 60546. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, 2:00-5:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. A memorial service will be planned for a later date at Ascension Lutheran Church, Riverside. Private family inurnment will take place at Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.