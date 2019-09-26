Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Parish
530 Glen Ave.
Romeoville, IL
Rosemarie Edwards


1934 - 2019
Family and friends of Rosemarie Edwards (nee Oswald), 85, a resident of Schaumburg for 6 years, formerly of Plainfield and Darien, will gather for Memorial Mass Sat., Sept. 28 at 10:00am at St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, 530 Glen Ave., Romeoville. Inurnment will be held privately at a later date. Born June 17, 1934 in Chicago to August and the late Rose, she passed away peacefully Sept. 21, 2019 in Elk Grove Village. Loving wife of 39 years to the late Joseph; beloved mother of Joseph (Kerri) and John (Lori); adoring grandmother of Molly, Ellie, Kevin and Leah; fond sister of Richard (Joanne) Oswald; dear friend to many. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. For information 847-891-2900 or for guestbook www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 26, 2019
