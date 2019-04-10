|
Rosemarie Elizabeth Lumley, nee Schneider, age 84; beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" James Lumley; loving mother of David (Julie) Lumley, Timothy (the late Lynn) Lumley and Stephen (Kimberly) Lumley; cherished grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 3; loving aunt of Mary Ellen, Joanna, Heidi, Carl, Christopher, Cary, Patricia, Paula, Peggy, and the late Michael Schneider. Visitation Saturday, April 13, 2019, 11:00 AM until time of Funeral Service 2:00 PM at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant St., Hinsdale, IL. Interment Private. 630/323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019