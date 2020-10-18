Rosemarie Kostelny

Rosemarie (Rose) Kostelny age 80 passed away Oct. 12th from complications of liver failure. She was the loving daughter of Elizabeth and Oscar Hedberg (deceased), beloved fiance of Tom Krein, mother of Suzanne Evans Valdez and George Kostelny, Jr. (deceased) grandmother of Amanda Rose Evans (deceased), Lt. Matthew Evans and Jack Evans, loving sister to Ann Blum (Dan) and Bernice Martin (Tom), and loving Aunt to many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Rose's work here is done. She'll be going to a wonderful place and a reunion with family and friends. She left instructions for her family and friends to celebrate the time they had together.
Cremation will be private. Donations may be sent to the MDA Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in her honor.