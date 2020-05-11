Rosemarie L. Sobczak
Rosemarie L. Sobczak nee Bembenek. Loving wife of the late Daniel R. Sobczak Sr. Devoted mother of Danielle (the late Brian) Madon, Dale (John C.P.D.) Foley, Daniel Sobczak Jr., Dennis (Phyllis) Sobczak, Dawn (John) Kehoe, Dina (Burt) Marlowe, Derek (Nancy) Sobczak, Dona (Don) Carstens & Dayna (Pat) Berkery. Cherished grandmother of Kristin (Alfonso), Nicole, Rick (Theresa), Ryan C.P.D., Brad (Kailey), Tim, Ashley, Brian, Karlyn, Lauren, D.J., Jake, Matt, Brett, Luke, Sammy, Steven, Robby, Kaitlyn, Bridget & Cece. Proud great-grandmother of Enzo, Ella, Olive & Blakely. Dear daughter of the late George & Mary (nee Kovac) Bembenek. Loving sister and sister-in-law. Special aunt and great-aunt of many nieces & nephews. Fond friend of many. Services private.Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 11, 2020.
