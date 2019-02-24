|
Rosemarie Link, nee Quaid, age 89, native of Chicago, passed away peacefully in Venice Beach, FL on what would have been her beloved husband the late Marsden's 92nd Birthday; loving mother of Mark, Gayle (Keith Lindahl), Steve (Tina), Anne (Mark Stern); cherished grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 5; dear sister of Jim Quaid and the late siblings Tom and Art Quaid and Barbara Nickel; devoted daughter of the late Arthur and the late Mildred Quaid. Rosemarie was a devout Catholic she loved fashion, art and playing bridge. She would want everyone to know " she is fine" and now she is truly enjoying "a perfect day in paradise." Memorial contributions in Rosemarie's memory may be made to the Boca Grande Child Center, P. O. Box 1386. Boca Grande, FL. 33921. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019