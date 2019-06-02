|
|
Rosemarie McMahon, nee Kelly. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. McMahon, Sr.; loving mother of Tim (Erin) McMahon, Anita (Louis) DeRose, Brian (Judy) McMahon, Kevin (Tina) McMahon, Neil (Elise) McMahon and the late Joseph, Jr. (the late Kathleen) McMahon; proud grandmother of Maggie (Brendan) McGarry, Patrick and Daniel McMahon and Molly (Tom) Roberts, Michael (Brittany), Matthew and Tim (Brittiany) DeRose, Joseph, John and Brian McMahon, Evan and Katie McMahon; great grandmother of Liam, Fiona and Jude McGarry, Louis DeRose and Tommy Roberts; dear sister of the late Edward, the late Evan (the late Peggy) the late John (Janet) and the late Grace Kelly; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday June 7, 2019 9:15 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, IL 60025. Interment private Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Illinois Chapter, 8340 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019