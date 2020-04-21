|
|
Rosemarie Santilli nee Wieczorek age 91 of Lake Bluff formerly of Chicago's Clearing Neighborhood. Beloved wife of the late Gino Santilli for over 50 years. Loving mother of Gene (Karen) Santilli and Kathleen (Milton) Kondiles. Dear grandmother of Vincent (Stephanie), Amy (Craig), Joseph, Nickolas and Christopher. Great grandmother of Daxian, Lolaila and Laguna. Fond sister of the late Gertrude, Virginia, Tony, Louis and Leonard. Aunt and cousin of many.
The public is invited to safely participate and pay their respects to Mrs. Santilli and her family during a "drive thru style" visitation Wednesday April 22, 2020, 10am-12pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave, (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road) Wheeling. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to at will be greatly appreciated. We ask that you visit Mrs. Santilli's tribute page at www.funerals.pro to leave your name, a condolence, a memory, or a photo. For more information please call 847-537-6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2020