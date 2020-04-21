Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemarie Santilli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemarie Santilli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemarie Santilli Obituary
Rosemarie Santilli nee Wieczorek age 91 of Lake Bluff formerly of Chicago's Clearing Neighborhood. Beloved wife of the late Gino Santilli for over 50 years. Loving mother of Gene (Karen) Santilli and Kathleen (Milton) Kondiles. Dear grandmother of Vincent (Stephanie), Amy (Craig), Joseph, Nickolas and Christopher. Great grandmother of Daxian, Lolaila and Laguna. Fond sister of the late Gertrude, Virginia, Tony, Louis and Leonard. Aunt and cousin of many.

The public is invited to safely participate and pay their respects to Mrs. Santilli and her family during a "drive thru style" visitation Wednesday April 22, 2020, 10am-12pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave, (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road) Wheeling. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to at will be greatly appreciated. We ask that you visit Mrs. Santilli's tribute page at www.funerals.pro to leave your name, a condolence, a memory, or a photo. For more information please call 847-537-6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemarie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -