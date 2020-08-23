Rosemarie Teresa Goelitz "Ree", nee Anastasia, age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on August 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William H. Goelitz Jr. for fifty-six years. Devoted mother of Terese (Kenneth) Ross, James (Erica) Goelitz, and the late John Goelitz Sr. Loving grandmother of John (Carolina) Goelitz Jr., Katherine Goelitz, Alexandra Ross and Michael Ross, and great-grandmother of Christopher Goelitz and Isabella Goelitz. Mother in law of Carol Hamilton. Fond aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Rosemarie was born on July 5, 1931 in Cicero, Illinois to Nicholas and Mary Anastasia. She received her nursing degree from Oak Park Hospital Nursing School and served as a Registered Nurse at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood for more than 40 years, where she made lasting friendships with her nursing colleagues. Rosemarie loved music, particularly opera. She loved to sing. She was an avid reader and closely followed current events. She was a talented painter and enthusiastic gardener. But the center of Rosemarie's life had always been her family. She took great joy in holidays, family gatherings and visits, none of which ever lasted long enough. Arrangements for a small, private gathering of family and close friends to inter her ashes are pending. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lyric Opera Company of Chicago. For Info, 847-251-8200