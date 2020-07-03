Rosemarie Wert, 83, of Lincolnwood, passed away peacefully on June 25th, 2020. Cherished mother of Stephen (Jamie) Petras, Joseph (Mary) Petras and Scott Petras. Loved sister of Theresa Warner, Carolyn (Charles) Novosad, and Andrew Warner Cuccia; Cherished grandmother of Alexandria (Ryan) Petras, Dannielle Petras, Rhiannon Petras, and Kirstyn Petras; Great grandmother to Lily Petras and Caleigh-Ann Petras. Beloved daughter of the late Margaret and Andrew Cuccia.
Rosemarie was a lifelong resident of Chicago. In her early career, she managed, developed, and supervised transition teams for many major condominium properties nationwide. Later Rosemarie was a co-founder and partner of Community Specialists where she was a leader and mentor to many. Highly respected in her field "The Rosemarie Wert Legacy Award" was created and is now given out yearly to individuals who display the values and ethics she embodied in her iconic career of over 50 years in the Community Association Industry. She was the past president of the Apartment Building Owners and Managers Association of Illinois. She also served on the Illinois Legislative Action Committee.
Rosemarie enjoyed life to the fullest: She loved her family, maintained many cherished, life-long friendships and thoroughly loved her career. Family gatherings were incredibly significant to her. She found her greatest joy in spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was an avid reader and her adventurous spirit was reflected in her many travels. She was an exceptionally generous person, helping countless people throughout her life.
She leaves behind so many happy memories and even though she is gone, she will live on in the hearts and minds of all those who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
. Visitation Sunday, July 5th from 3-7pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, masks must be worn in the funeral home and there will be 50 attendees allowed in at a time. Graveside service Monday, July 6th 1pm at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove. More info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com