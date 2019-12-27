Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
8:45 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Rosemarie Zion

Rosemarie Zion Obituary
Rosemarie Zion (nee Hapac), age 79, beloved wife of the late Charles F. Zion; loving mother of Deborah (Richard) Strylowski and Steven (Debby) Zion; cherished grandmother of Alex (Diantha) Strylowski and Rebecca (Craig) Warner; dearest sister of Arlene (the late Gerald) Gongaware, Wayne (Catherine) Tolkson, Christine (Virgil) McCorkle, the late Emil Hapac, Roy (the late Nora) Tolkson and Robert Tolkson; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-8 P.M. Funeral Monday 8:45 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State R. (5500W) to St. Linus Church Mass 9:30 A.M. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708 636-2320
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019
