Rosemarie Zion (nee Hapac), age 79, beloved wife of the late Charles F. Zion; loving mother of Deborah (Richard) Strylowski and Steven (Debby) Zion; cherished grandmother of Alex (Diantha) Strylowski and Rebecca (Craig) Warner; dearest sister of Arlene (the late Gerald) Gongaware, Wayne (Catherine) Tolkson, Christine (Virgil) McCorkle, the late Emil Hapac, Roy (the late Nora) Tolkson and Robert Tolkson; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-8 P.M. Funeral Monday 8:45 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State R. (5500W) to St. Linus Church Mass 9:30 A.M. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708 636-2320
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019