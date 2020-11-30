Rosemary A. Caulfield, age 89, of Oswego, IL passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at her home. She was born on August 23, 1931 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Richard and Marie (Calpin) D'Ambrosio.
Rosemary was united in marriage on April 11, 1953 to Mr. John J. Caulfield. During their 63 years together, Rosemary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Rosemary was a strong, holy woman who throughout her life demonstrated her devotion to God and her Catholic faith. She was the center of her family, always welcoming everyone into her home, and encouraging everyone. Her great love for cooking was shared at many family celebrations, family reunions, and when she happily entertained many lifelong friends. Rosemary's commitment to nurturing friendships was inspirational and her dedication to assisting others in need unceasing. She was always up for a card game whether with friends or grandchildren. Quiet hours were spent reading and working the Sunday crossword puzzles. A self-taught seamstress, her heirloom treasures live on especially around the Christmas trees of many family members. She and Jay traveled the world bringing back treasures and stories to share. Rosemary will be deeply missed by everyone.
She is survived by her children, Christine (Bruce) Hamp of Yorkville, IL, Kathleen (John) Pflum of Camargo, IL, Carol (John) Thomas of Sheridan, IL, and John (Jessica) Caulfield of Skokie, IL; her grandchildren, Stephanie (Samuel) Stumpf, Michael (Holly) Pflum, Matthew (Kirsten) Pflum, Rachel Pflum, Eric (Emma) Thomas, Scott Thomas, and Natalie Hamp; her great grandchildren, Alaina, Colette, Wyatt, Jacob, and Mia; her brother, Donald (Katarina Stangova) D'Ambrosio of North Riverside, IL; her sister-in-law, Darlene D'Ambrosio of Glen Ellyn, IL; many nieces and nephews; as well as her caregiver and dear friend, Ogi.
She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Marie D'Ambrosio; her husband, John J. Caulfield; her son, Michael Thomas Caulfield; and her brother, Richard D'Ambrosio.
A private family Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church in Oswego, IL. Interment will take place at a later date in Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Hillside, IL.
Friends may visit from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 N. Bridge St., Yorkville, IL. Memorials may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660, or St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com
or 630-553-7611.