Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:15 AM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
8100 Niles Center Rd.
Skokie, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary A. White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary A. White Obituary
Rosemary A. White, nee Miller, age 98, of Fox Lake, formerly of Elgin and Skokie. Beloved wife of the late James P., Sr.; dear mother of Judith (Ralph) Otero, James P., Jr. (Connie), David C. (Linda), and the late Rosemary P. (the late Tom) Green; loving grandmother of Julie (Steve) Bell, Peggy Gastineau, Cindy (Doug) Hubert, Chantel White, Coral Ann (Travis) Tasche, Brian Green, Lisa (Brian) Pilgner, David (Caroline), Joshua, and Rebecca White; cherished great-grandmother of Karrington, Max, Ben, Abby, and Myla Ann; fond sister of Lawrence (the late Ruth), Albert (the late Paula), and Arthur (the late Joyce) Miller, and the late Anne (the late James) Snyder and Charles Miller. Visitation, Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of Prayers, 10:15 a.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment, St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Skokie. Memorial contributions may be made to The , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL, 60674 or The , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now