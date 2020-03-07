Home

POWERED BY

Services
Szykowny Funeral Home
4901 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632
(773) 735-7521

Rosemary Alice Riggio


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Alice Riggio Obituary
Rosemary Alice Riggio (nee Vanchieri), age 84, passed away February 29, 2020 while vacationing in Acapulco, Mexico. Beloved wife of Joseph Riggio for 67 years, loving mother of the late Ronald, Joseph (Carol) and Richard (Janice). Dearest grandmother of Jessica (Michael) Riggio, Angela Riggio, Neal Riggio, Michelle (Jarrett) Svendsen, Christina Riggio and Richard (Rhiannon) Riggio. Great-grandmother of Troy, Cole, Michael Jr. and Hailee. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Bessie; and her siblings Samuel, Sidney, John and Joseph Vanchieri. For updated visitation and funeral information please call Szykowny Funeral Home Ltd. at 773-735-7521 or visit our website www.szykowny.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -