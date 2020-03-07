|
|
Rosemary Alice Riggio (nee Vanchieri), age 84, passed away February 29, 2020 while vacationing in Acapulco, Mexico. Beloved wife of Joseph Riggio for 67 years, loving mother of the late Ronald, Joseph (Carol) and Richard (Janice). Dearest grandmother of Jessica (Michael) Riggio, Angela Riggio, Neal Riggio, Michelle (Jarrett) Svendsen, Christina Riggio and Richard (Rhiannon) Riggio. Great-grandmother of Troy, Cole, Michael Jr. and Hailee. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Bessie; and her siblings Samuel, Sidney, John and Joseph Vanchieri. For updated visitation and funeral information please call Szykowny Funeral Home Ltd. at 773-735-7521 or visit our website www.szykowny.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2020