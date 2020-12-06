Rosemary Ann Graff (née Olson) of Barrington, IL. Born on June 15, 1938 in Chicago, she died Monday, November 30, 2020. She was a graduate of Saint Mary of The Woods College. Rosemary enjoyed a 30+ year career at The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. She was a 30-year member of the Saint Anne Catholic Community. Rosemary is survived by 4 children and 10 grandchildren: William V (Margaret), grandson William III of Barrington, IL; John H Graff (Patrice), grandchildren: Caitlin, Patrick, Sean, Bridget of Oswego, IL; Mary M. Richman (Michael), grandchildren: Adam, Ally of Urbandale, IA; Beth A. Walling (John), grandchildren: Hannah, Rory, MaryKate of Des Moines, IA. She is also survived by her sister Irene Olson Snuggs (Gary) of Indianola, Iowa. Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, William Vaughn Graff Sr., in 2001, whom she was married to for 40 years. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Harold & Mary Olson (née Rapas). Memorials can be made to the Saint Anne Parish School Scholarship Fund, 120 N. Ela Street, Barrington, IL 60010. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington, IL. To leave an online condolence message, please visit davenportfamily.com
or call 847-381-3411. A memorial mass will be held at Saint Anne Catholic Church in Barrington, IL in the summer of 2021. Please continue to check the funeral home's website for service information.