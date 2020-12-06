Dear Billy, Johnny, Mary and Beth,

Here in Bali, I just received the sad news of Mom passing on to a greater home with our Saviour, Jesus Christ. We are deeply saddened and heartfully share your loss. You were like little brothers and sisters when we were together on Berwyn Ave and Rosemary was like an older sister to me reminding me I was in the Air Force and I better watch my weekends in Chicago. Your Mom was always wise, solid with advice, a great sense of humor and a great cook. I love her dearly and pray your hearts mend quickly and joyfully knowing she is in great hands now. Praying to see you all upon our return to America. Love you all, Dick, Vonce and Joseph, David and Richard Bies.

Richard Bies

Family