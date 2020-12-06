1/1
Rosemary Ann Graff
1938 - 2020
Rosemary Ann Graff (née Olson) of Barrington, IL. Born on June 15, 1938 in Chicago, she died Monday, November 30, 2020. She was a graduate of Saint Mary of The Woods College. Rosemary enjoyed a 30+ year career at The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. She was a 30-year member of the Saint Anne Catholic Community. Rosemary is survived by 4 children and 10 grandchildren: William V (Margaret), grandson William III of Barrington, IL; John H Graff (Patrice), grandchildren: Caitlin, Patrick, Sean, Bridget of Oswego, IL; Mary M. Richman (Michael), grandchildren: Adam, Ally of Urbandale, IA; Beth A. Walling (John), grandchildren: Hannah, Rory, MaryKate of Des Moines, IA. She is also survived by her sister Irene Olson Snuggs (Gary) of Indianola, Iowa. Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, William Vaughn Graff Sr., in 2001, whom she was married to for 40 years. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Harold & Mary Olson (née Rapas). Memorials can be made to the Saint Anne Parish School Scholarship Fund, 120 N. Ela Street, Barrington, IL 60010. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington, IL. To leave an online condolence message, please visit davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411. A memorial mass will be held at Saint Anne Catholic Church in Barrington, IL in the summer of 2021. Please continue to check the funeral home's website for service information.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
December 3, 2020
Dear Billy, Johnny, Mary and Beth,
Here in Bali, I just received the sad news of Mom passing on to a greater home with our Saviour, Jesus Christ. We are deeply saddened and heartfully share your loss. You were like little brothers and sisters when we were together on Berwyn Ave and Rosemary was like an older sister to me reminding me I was in the Air Force and I better watch my weekends in Chicago. Your Mom was always wise, solid with advice, a great sense of humor and a great cook. I love her dearly and pray your hearts mend quickly and joyfully knowing she is in great hands now. Praying to see you all upon our return to America. Love you all, Dick, Vonce and Joseph, David and Richard Bies.
Richard Bies
