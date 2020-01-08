|
Rosemary Ann Kopfman nee Neeson, January 6, 2020, Age 92. Late of Homewood. Beloved wife of the late Emil R. Kopfman. Dear mother of William (the late Claire) Kopfman, Barbara (Edward) Heil and Cynthia Kopfman. Cherished grandmother of Sarah Kopfman, Samantha and Connor Heil. Loving sister of the late John (the late Doris) Neeson. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood, Sunday, January 12th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral prayers 9:30 a.m. Monday, January 13th to St. Joseph Church, 17951 Dixie Hwy. Homewood. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020