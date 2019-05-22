|
|
Rosemary Barbara Marshall Badsing, age 95, preceded in death by her beloved husband Leonard Paul Badsing of 58 years; loving father of the late John (Ann Quaiver), Rita (Martin) Schneider, Paul (Sandra Soch), Germaine Badsing Timlin, and Anne (Michael) Glazier; cherished grandmother of James and Joseph (Caitlin Hershberger) Badsing, Martin (Jennifer Dykiel), Peter (Heather Dombroski) and Jacquelyn (Andy Power) Schneider, Kristen (David Lundeen) and Zach Badsing, Claire and Amanda Timlin, and Alec Glazier; cherished great grandmother of Gryphon and Drake Schneider, Elliot and our little angel Archer Marshall Lundeen, Charlotte and our little angel Amelia Hope Power; great grandma has two little ones to babysit in heaven; dear sister of Joan (late Dick) Drolet and the late Donn (late Eileen) Marshall; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; dear friend and member of the Presence Resurrection Retirement Community. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue Niles on Friday from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Saturday 11:00 AM at St. Thecla Church . Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care, appreciated. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019