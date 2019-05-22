Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
For more information about
Rosemary Badsing
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Badsing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Barbara Marshall Badsing

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosemary Barbara Marshall Badsing Obituary
Rosemary Barbara Marshall Badsing, age 95, preceded in death by her beloved husband Leonard Paul Badsing of 58 years; loving father of the late John (Ann Quaiver), Rita (Martin) Schneider, Paul (Sandra Soch), Germaine Badsing Timlin, and Anne (Michael) Glazier; cherished grandmother of James and Joseph (Caitlin Hershberger) Badsing, Martin (Jennifer Dykiel), Peter (Heather Dombroski) and Jacquelyn (Andy Power) Schneider, Kristen (David Lundeen) and Zach Badsing, Claire and Amanda Timlin, and Alec Glazier; cherished great grandmother of Gryphon and Drake Schneider, Elliot and our little angel Archer Marshall Lundeen, Charlotte and our little angel Amelia Hope Power; great grandma has two little ones to babysit in heaven; dear sister of Joan (late Dick) Drolet and the late Donn (late Eileen) Marshall; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; dear friend and member of the Presence Resurrection Retirement Community. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue Niles on Friday from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Saturday 11:00 AM at St. Thecla Church . Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care, appreciated. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now