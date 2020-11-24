1/1
Rosemary Barnard, 99 1/2, passed away on November 22, 2020, beloved wife for 61 years of the late Bob Barnard. Cherished mother of Cindy Bloomgarden, the late John (Gail) Barnard, and Bargie (Jim) Zechman. Loving grandmother of Susan Gechter, Laurie (Hagai) Barlev, Adam Zechman, Emily (Jay Frontierro) Zechman, Lucy Zechman, and Daniel (Shoshana) Barnard. Special Gigi to Andrew & Lily Gechter, Jake, Sam, & Zoe Zechman, Maya, Liam, & Eden Barlev, Emma, Madeline,& Jack Frontierro. Fond aunt of Jan Weiland, Carol Roark, & Laura Bloom. Loving sister of newly found brother, Richard (Armelde) Bloom. Special thanks to Mary and Enkhee for all their love, care, & fun in Romy's final years. To keep everyone safe & healthy, the interment service on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. For information please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuner alhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
