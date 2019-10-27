|
Rosemary Basso passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 65 years, Ray Basso. Rosemary was the loving mother of Ray G. (Dr. Carol Hyde-Basso), Sue (Mark) Marcucci, Jim (Lisa) and Sharon (Dave) Basso-Mayes. Cherished grandmother of Rae, Cara, Mark, Jennifer, Stephanie, Melissa, Matthew, Anthony, Lauren and Peter. Great-grandmother to Anouk Rodriguez Hyde-Basso.
Rosemary was a resident of Bensenville for over 60 years, the only village she wanted to call home. She loved traveling, reading, dancing, shopping, eating ice cream and laughing with her family. Her strong will guided her life and left an impact on all she met.
Visitation will be held, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 9:30 AM until time of Mass 11:00 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 145 E. Grand Ave, Bensenville, IL. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, in her name, can be made to the Bensenville Public Library. For funeral information, please call JGeils Funeral Services at 630-247-6623 or www.jgeilsfuneralservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019