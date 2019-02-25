Home

Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
Rosemary Black

Rosemary Black Obituary
Rosemary Black, nee Drabek. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Dear mother of Diane, David and Kathy (Steve) Schuch. Loving grandmother of Steve, Kristine (Bill Wanda), Lauren, Bob Schuch and Michelle (John) Ryan and great grandmother of Camryn, Kacey, Charlotte, Stephen, Michael, Joshua and Caleb. Dear sister of Susan (Pat) Shelmadine and sister in law of Mary Lou Miele . Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday 8:45 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave to St. Bernadette Church Mass 9:45 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2019
