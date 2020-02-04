|
Rosemary Bochenko, 93, of Mundelein, passed away February 2, 2020. Rosemary was the devoted wife of the late Henry; loving mother to Michael J. (Alice) and Maurella; adoring grandmother to Patten and Claire (Matthew) Petersen; cherished sister to the late Sister John Martha S.S.N.D. & Joanne Maszek; and loved aunt to many nieces & nephews.
Funeral Mass 11:00 am February 6th at St. Mary of the Annunciation, 22333 W Erhart Rd, Mundelein with a visitation at the church one hour prior to Mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. Funeral arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel (847) 362-2626 & Libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 4, 2020