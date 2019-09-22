|
|
Rosemary Buktenica, nee Dax, age 91; beloved wife of the late Leroy Buktenica; dear mother of Joan (the late Damian) Damato, Nancy (Lawrence) Borowiecki, Diane (John) Cella, Josette (Daniel) Cray, and the late Janet Nelson; dear grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 20 (and counting!); beloved sister, fond aunt and friend to many. She worked for many years as an assistant to the Honorable Daniel J. McNamara, State of Illinois Appellate Court. Rosemary was an avid reader, writer and painter. Throughout her lifetime Rosemary collected a large library of history books, poetry books and stories of the West. She also enjoyed watching the history channel, writing poetry and journaling her life experiences. Rosemary was immensely proud of her family, and was responsible for instilling her keen wit in many of her grandchildren. She often referenced one of her favorite quotes written by Soren Kierkegaard, "Life can only be understood backwards; but must be lived forwards."
The family wishes to thank all who cared for Rosemary at Sunrise of Willowbrook. Interment private. Memorial donations can be sent to The Wellness House, 131 N. County Line Road, Hinsdale Illinois 60521. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019