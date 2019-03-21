Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Kotlinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary C. Kotlinski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosemary C. Kotlinski Obituary
Rosemary C. Kotlinski. Age 81. Beloved sister of Marcella (the late Edward) Kooi and the late George, Alice and Robert Kotlinski. Loving aunt of many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation Saturday, March 23, 9 a.m. until time of prayers, 12 noon at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral to follow at St. Paul of the Cross Church. Mass 12:30 p.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. Funeral Information, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now