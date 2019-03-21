|
Rosemary C. Kotlinski. Age 81. Beloved sister of Marcella (the late Edward) Kooi and the late George, Alice and Robert Kotlinski. Loving aunt of many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation Saturday, March 23, 9 a.m. until time of prayers, 12 noon at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral to follow at St. Paul of the Cross Church. Mass 12:30 p.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. Funeral Information, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019