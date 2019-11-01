Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Rosemary C. Scherer Obituary
Rosemary C. Scherer nee D'Agostino, age 85. Beloved wife of Charlie H. Scherer; loving mother of Paula Hagstrom, Donna (Aldo) Gandia, and Linda (Bill) Donoulis; beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Carmella D'Agostino nee Damiano; fond grandmother of Bobby (Mari) Callahan, Lauren (Bill Olsen) Fohlmeister, Jonathan (Olivia Jones) Fohlmeister, Katelyn (Diego Del Rio) Berberet, and Kayla (PJ) Losacco; great grandmother of Bodee James Callahan, Mya Rose Fohlmeister, and Raxxton Jon Fohlmeister; dear sister of Joseph (Mary) D'Agostino, Lucy (late George) Kowksi, and the late Annie Chowanski; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday November 1, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral services begin Saturday at the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. and will proceed to St. Robert Bellarmine Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. For more info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 1, 2019
