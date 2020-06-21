Rosemary Carmody Siewers
Rosemary Carmody Siewers passed away peacefully, in her home, surrounded by her loved ones. She rejoins her beloved husband of 59 years, John B. Siewers, Jr.

Rosemary grew up in the Beverly neighborhood on the South side of Chicago, she graduated from Christ the King grade school '47, Longwood Academy '51 and Mount Mary University where she earned a BS in Education in 1955. Rosemary began her career as a first grade teacher in Oak Lawn (for eight years). Her love of children then turned to building a loving home for her husband and for her own three children. Later, Rosemary continued her career as a resource teacher at St. Anne in Barrington, Illinois (for twelve years).

Rosemary is survived by her three children. MaryRo Siewers Flynn (Tim), John B. Siewers III, and Patrick Siewers (Richelle) She leaves behind her adored grandchildren who were Rosemary's pride and joy; Jack and Sarah Flynn, and Brynna and Leighton Siewers. The legacy of Rosemary's kind heart, determined spirit, love of travel and reading and her zest for life will live through them.

Rosemary had a large extended family whom she deeply valued and cherished, she is survived by her sister, Therese Monks and sister-in-law, Karen Siewers Hoefs, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. She has been reunited with her other sister-law Ann Siewers Coyne.

Rosemary's indomitable spirit has always encouraged her family and friends to persist in the face of many struggles. Her legacy lives on in them.

Rosemary enjoyed her Book Club, Birthday Club, the Culver's club, school friends, neighbors, and retired teachers (LLOLL). Rosemary always had an open seat at her table for family and friends who engaged in lively debate, heart felt conversations and lots of laughter. She cherished these gatherings.

Rosemary and John loved traveling together meeting people, learning about and appreciating different cultures. They traveled to Ireland, a few times (of course!), England, Scotland, Wales, the Caribbean & Mexico. "Let's Go" was a favorite motto and off they went by car visiting 48 states and stopping along the way to visit with many friends and family. These road trips brought them much joy!

Now, the lifetime travel partners are reunited, in the spirit of love and and partnership that was paramount in their lives.

Per Rosemary's wishes, a funeral will not be held. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In the meantime, say a prayer, keep a smile on your face, and may God hold you in the palm of His hand. Refer to the Davenport Funeral Home in Barrington (davenportfamily.com) for updated information. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital will be a blessing.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 21 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
June 18, 2020
What a lovely lady, alway a smile and a kind word! It was a pleasure to know her! I will miss her.
Patty Winston
Neighbor
