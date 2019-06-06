|
Rosemary Clare Schierl - (nee Harte) beloved mother of Michael (Valerie), Kathryn, Susan (Sean) Sullivan, David (Esther) and Daniel (Tatyana) Schierl; proud and cherished grandmother of 16 grandchildren and three great grandchildren; dear sister of William Harte, Mel (Sara) Harte, Lucille (Thomas) Foley and the late Edward (Patricia) Harte, James (Mary) Harte, Kathryn and Anne (John) O'Neill; fond aunt of many. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. Funeral Saturday, prayers at 10 a.m. to St. Benedict Church for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to Misericordia 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660. Info 773-588-5850 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019