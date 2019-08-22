|
(nee Wright). Passed away suddenly August 19. She was born August 6, 1926 in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of the late Edward and Joan [Naughton] Wright. She was a graduate of Mundelein College, Chicago, 1948 and worked as a social worker for the Catholic Home Bureau of the Catholic Charities of Chicago. She is remembered by her loving husband of 68 years, Chicago pediatrician, Eugene Francis Diamond, MD. She was honored as the Woman of the Year, 6th Congressional District, 1980; President and Co-Founder of Birthright of Chicago, an all women, volunteer organization offering women in difficult pregnancies alternatives to abortion since 1970. She served as director of Birthright for more than 40 years. She also founded and led Palos/Orland Women for Life for 30 years. She served on the Board of Birthright, International for more than 20 years. She is survived by her loving children, Eugene (Mary), Peter, MD (Jeanne), Mary Beth Evans (Rich), Terrence, MD, Hon. Brian J. (Lourdes), Sean, MD (Carmel), Moira Daly (John), Sheila, Erin O'Sullivan (Michael), Meg Enright (Brian), Timothy (Sharon), Mark, DO (Maribeth), Brigid Hansen (Michael). She is survived by 72 loving grandchildren, and 25 even more loving great grandchildren, and by a horde of un-named, unknown, unborn, but very much loved children. Visitation Friday, August 23 (feast of St. Rose of Lima) 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. Chapel prayers Saturday, August 24th 11:00 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 West 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Birthright International (birthright.org), or Food for the Poor (FoodForThePoor.org) would be appreciated. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 22, 2019