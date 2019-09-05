Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Rosemary E. Draths nee Schaefer age 93 formerly of Glenview, IL. Beloved wife of the late Martin S. Draths, Jr.; loving mother of Martin S. III (Andrea) Draths of Wheaton, IL and Kathleen Draths-Hanson, M.D. (Larry Hanson) of Glen Ellyn, IL; dear grandmother of Maureen (David) Isphording, Elizabeth (fiancé Brian Dietrich) and Laura Draths; John (fiancé Bridgette Carrier), Thomas (Ann) and William Hanson and Becky (Nick) Nelson; fond great-grandmother of Emily, Margaret and William Isphording; dear sister of the late Cecilia (the late William) Volk, the late Eleanor (the late Philip) Moss and the late William (the late Helen) Schaefer; dear sister -in-law of the late John (the late Carol), the late Robert (Peg) Draths and the late Mary (the late Bud) Loeffler. Visitation Saturday, September 7, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at Saint Petronille Catholic Church, 420 Glenwood Avenue, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Interment Saint Joseph Cemetery, River Grove. In lieu of flowers memorials to The Cenacle Sisters Chicago, 513 W. Fullerton Parkway Chicago, IL 60614 or , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60607 would be appreciated. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or 847-675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 5, 2019
