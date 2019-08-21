Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Rosemary E. Miller Obituary
Rosemary E. Miller, nee Schwarz, 97. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Miller. Adored mother of Richard (Mary Angela) Miller, Patricia Miller, Marilyn Lewis, Ronald (Mary Catherine "Ty") Miller Sr. Loving grandmother of Rebecca Angela (Samuel) Keller, Lisa Amy Miller, Theresa (Joe) Stancel, Kimberly (Larry) Smith, Elizabeth (Curtis) Lanaghan, Ronald Miller Jr., and Melanni Michehl. Loving great-grandmother of nine. Dear aunt to eight nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Friday, August 23rd, 10 AM, St. Colette Catholic Church, 3900 Meadow Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008. Interment Memory Garden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosemary's name may be made to Journeycare Hospice in Barrington. Visitation Thursday, August 22nd, 3 PM to 8 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine. Info 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019
