Rosemary Elizabeth Hartnett, nee Sullivan, 92, of Lisle, Illinois, a long-time resident of Aurora, died peacefully on Saturday, February 15, in her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Monastery Chapel, 1920 Maple Avenue, Lisle, Illinois at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, pre-Mass visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. A wake will be held on Wednesday, February 19, from 4-8 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington Street, Naperville, Illinois. A private interment will follow. Rosemary was born in Chicago on July 30, 1927, to James and Nora (Swaine) Sullivan. She graduated from Visitation High School in Chicago in 1945. On April 23, 1949, she married Thomas Michael Hartnett. Together they brought into this world and raised five children. Rosemary built a successful career as a real estate broker. She savored the deal as much as the transaction, and retired fully only when she was well into her 70's. She was loving, loyal, fiercely proud of her larger family's educational attainments, and gifted with a fabulous sense of humor. Laughter was often heard in her presence. Her interests included movies, Big Band music, dancing, traveling, creating joyous holiday celebrations, and most of all spending as much time as possible with her family. Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Thomas, her parents, sisters Norine Sullivan and Margaret (Peggy) Callaghan (George), brothers James Sullivan (Isabel) and John Sullivan, grandson-in-law Michael Johnson, as well as her daughter, Margaret Winders and son-in-law Brian Winders. Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Roe (William) of Colorado, sons Daniel (Amanda) of Evanston, James (Elizabeth) of Batavia and Thomas (Ann) of Chicago, and brothers-in-law Bernard, Harold (Diane) and Raymond (Joyce); 9 grandchildren, Kelly (Michael), Dan (Christine), Kate (the late Michael Johnson), Arthur, Dave (Mallory), Brian (Christina), Declan, Nora and Maeve; and 2 great-granddaughters, Jo and Rosie. The family gratefully acknowledges the skilled, compassionate and generous assistance provided to Rosemary by the staffs at Villa St. Benedict in Lisle, AMITA Health Adventist St. Thomas Hospice and BrightStar Care of Naperville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation to the Villa St. Benedict Foundation at https://www.villastben.org/foundation/foundation-funds.php.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2020