|
|
(nee Peloso). Age 74, beloved wife of 50 years to the late Douglas L. Estand. Loving mother of Robert, the late Richard, and Ronald (late Andy) Hall-Estand.
Cherished sister of the late Gerald, Lawrence and Marino Peloso. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dear friend to many. Visitation Thursday 4-9 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Lying in State Friday 9:00 a.m. until time of Service 10:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 14700 94th Avenue, Orland Park, IL. Interment Orland Memorial Park Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 26, 2019