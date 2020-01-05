|
Rosemary Ferrier, nee Zielinski, age 90; Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Ferrier for 60 years; Loving mother of Joy (the late Raymond) Pacelli, Judi (John) Young, the late Jinx (Jim) Doyle, Jackie (Stanley) Lic and Jill (Ken) Mixer; Loving grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 11; Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews; In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Rainbow Hospice and/or Ronald McDonald House Charities; Funeral Prayers beginning Tuesday 9:45 a.m from Belmont Funeral Home, 7120 W. Belmont Ave. to St. Priscilla Church, Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m. Info. 773-286-2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020