Rosemary Auster, passed peacefully, July 17th at the age of 91. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Clark. Rosemary "Ro" was a great partner to Clark in all aspects of life, from family, to golf, to business, including heading up the South Water Market Business Association. Ro had a big heart, and always had enough food to feed all that visited. Devoted mother of Mary Rose Auster- Shanesy, Sam Auster (Simone), Laura Auster, JoAnn (Dean) Bastounes and Joe (Tracy) Auster; loving grandmother of Kelsey (Dan), Nick, Estelle, Sophia, Irene, Samantha and Alexis. And newly great grandmother to Cadence (Kelsey & Dan). Loving Sister to Josephine, Lucien (Nancy), Tony (Donna) and Frank (Debra). Auntie to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, July 20th 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home, 17W201 Roosevelt Rd., (just west of Rt. 83), Oakbrook Terrace. Entombment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , and
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019