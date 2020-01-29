Home

The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
254 N. Wood Dale Road
View Map
Rosemary Gallagher Obituary
Rosemary Gallagher nee O'Hara; Beloved wife of the late John; Loving mother of Thomas, Therese, Jack (Linda), Maureen (Ed) Kowalski, Patrick (Lori), Colleen (Rob) Wright; Devoted Grandma of Kelly, Megan, Sean, Nicole, Jonathan, Shannon, Robert, Bridget, Danny, Lauren, Emma, Matthew, Bill and the late Kevin; Dear sister of Frank (Anita) O'Hara and the late Barbara O'Hara and sister-in-law of Thomas (Jerry), Patricia (the late William) Connelly, Helene (the late Leo) Curtin, Mary Ellen (the late Gene) Ferraresi and the late Irene Lobes and Virginia Brown; Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews; Devoted friend of many. Visitation Friday, January 31st, 3:00-8:00 pm at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Family and friends will meet Saturday, February 1st at Holy Ghost Church 254 N. Wood Dale Road. Mass 10:00 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated. For funeral information: 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020
